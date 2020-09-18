6 Things to Know – Heat Move Closer to NBA Finals Return, Local Promoter Suing Famed Rapper After Alleged Assault

It’s Friday, September 18th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Authorities took a man who was barricaded inside a damaged boat into custody early Friday morning after being on the scene for hours in Fort Lauderdale, believing the man could be connected to the crash near the Haulover Inlet earlier Thursday.

This came as U.S. Coast Guard officials were still searching for 27-year-old Zach Forte, who was one of the two people who was ejected from the boat when it hit a channel marker at around 2 a.m. Thursday. The third person was the driver and was believed to still be on the boat, according to Coast Guard officials. Fort Lauderdale police officers blocked off the street in front of Serafina restaurant late Thursday night. NBC 6 cameras exclusively were there for the capture after patrons said they were asked to leave because of an active scene in the docks behind them.

No. 2 - Several types of entertainment venues will be allowed to reopen ahead of schedule in Miami-Dade County on Friday.

Movie theaters, concert houses, convention spaces, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades and indoor amusement facilities will be allowed to open at 50% capacity. Additionally, indoor consumption of food and drinks should only be allowed in certain designated areas in all of the facilities. Live performances will be permitted, but performers must be at least 10 feet away from patrons at all times, and audience members must stay seated during shows.

No. 3 - After saying evictions in Miami-Dade County can begin again for those that were ordered before COVID-19, Mayor Carlos Gimenez has reversed course.

Earlier Thursday, the Miami-Dade Police Department released a statement saying Gimenez directed the department to proceed with enforcing evictions, commercial or residential, that were ordered on or before March 12. The department said they would "remain cognizant of any bans or moratoriums applicable on a case by case basis." Just hours later, Gimenez backtracked, saying he's issuing a temporary stop order to review the policy and that he directed the MDPD to maintain the current eviction moratorium for now.

No. 4 - A Miami man is planning to sue rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly assaulting him last year at a Miami Beach nightclub.

Prince, an artist and club promoter who appeared on "Love & Hip Hop: Miami," told NBC 6 that Lanez punched and attacked him Nov. 9 inside LIV nightclub. The fight was caught on cell phone video. Before the alleged assault, Prince said he knew the rapper very well because he always helped him get into the club. He believes the dispute stems from an Instagram post about a song. To hear more from the promoter, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Laura Rodriguez.

No. 5 - Down by 17 in Game 2, the Miami Heat did it again Thursday night. And after making the Boston Celtics lose another big lead on the court - as well as their cool in the postgame locker room - the unheralded Heat are two wins away from the NBA Finals.

Goran Dragic scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo led a big third-quarter rally to finish with 21, and the Heat pulled off another comeback to beat the Celtics 106-101 and take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals. They had been 0-21 in playoff games when trailing by at least that many at intermission. They’re 1-21 now, and two wins away from their first NBA Finals since 2014. Game 3 is this Saturday from the NBA’s bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, rain chances pick up slightly Friday across South Florida before wet weather makes its return this weekend across the area.