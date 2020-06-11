6 Things to Know – Lawmakers Discuss Justice System Changes, ‘Tech Issues’ Impact Unemployment Payments

It’s Thursday, June 11th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - A handful of people were arrested Monday after a peaceful protest in Downtown Miami turned chaotic amid ongoing demonstrations over racial inequality.

City of Miami police said seven people were arrested as a result. Charges range from battering a law enforcement officer, resisting a law enforcement officer with violence, criminal mischief and inciting a riot. Police say they observed statues of Christopher Columbus and Juan Ponce de Leon at Bayfront Park getting vandalized during the demonstrations. The Columbus statue, located on the east side of the park, had red paint all over its face and hands. "Black Lives Matter" was spray painted at its base.

No. 2 - The time for marches winding through multiple South Florida neighborhoods and shutting down busy interstates may no longer be a daily occurrence, but the movement for fairness is continuing.

The calls for change are cutting across the board, not just concerning better policing and fairness in the justice system. At an online round table with Congresswoman Donna Shalala Wednesday, state lawmakers and South Florida police chiefs weighed in on the overall need for change. To hear what some of the lawmakers and law enforcement officers had to say, click here for a report from NBC 6’s Willard Shepard.

No. 3 - A 911 caller who found the bodies of two men on Fort Lauderdale Beach said one man was missing an arm and noted that "blood is everywhere," according to a report released Wednesday.

The report details the 911 call placed shortly after the two bodies were discovered on the beach in the 3000 block of North Ocean Boulevard just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Aerial footage showed the bloodied bodies in the sand not far from the ocean. Police said they are investigating whether the double homicide case is related to a police pursuit that started not far from where the bodies were found and ended in a crash on Interstate 95.

No. 4 - Several people have told NBC 6 Responds their payments of $600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, or FPUC, have suddenly stopped – without explanation – in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity told NBC 6 in an email that after reviewing several claimant IDs, they had identified two technology concerns that may have prevented someone from getting their FPUC payment in recent weeks. To see what else they had to say, click here for a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Alina Machado.

No. 5 - The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood and the rest of South Florida's Seminole casinos and casinos in Broward County will be reopening Friday after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hard Rock, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and Seminole Classic Casino are all set to open at noon. Broward County officials also moved up the date for all its casinos to reopen by Friday. A number of safety and social distancing measures will be in place at the Seminole casinos including temperature checks for all guests and a requirement that all guests wear masks or cloth face coverings that meet CDC guidelines, without exception.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, morning showers will be leaving South Florida with the area clearing up by lunchtime, leading to a warm and humid afternoon. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.