6 Things to Know: Local Leaders Address Vaccine Shortages, Historic Super Bowl Matchup Set

It’s Monday, January 25th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Police are investigating an early morning hit and run crash in Miami that sent one person to an area hospital.

Officers arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 3rd Street, where the victim was found on the ground and the car that allegedly struck them had left the scene. The victim was transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where both their condition and identity have not been released. Investigators have closed the roadways near the scene and drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

No. 2 - Florida health officials provided updates on their vaccination efforts at the Hard Rock Stadium, as a spokesperson for the state's Department of Emergency Management said the appointment-only vaccine site was administering as many as a thousand vaccines per day.

He also repeated the importance of people not arriving more than thirty minutes ahead of their scheduled time slot, and added that he did not have a clear answer regarding possible shortages for people who need the second dose. In Little Havana, Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo paid a visit to pledge his support for vaccinating seniors as quickly as possible. The commissioner said as long as they were seniors who lived in the city of Miami, they would not be turned away. If you are a senior in Miami, you can call the city at 305-250-5380 to find out details on the two city-run vaccination sites where they are taking people without appointments.

No. 3 - President Joe Biden on Monday will formally reinstate COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-U.S. travelers from Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom and 26 other European countries that allow travel across open borders, according to two White House officials.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the order, also confirmed Sunday that South Africa would be added to the restricted list because of concerns about a variant of the virus that has spread beyond that nation. Biden is reversing an order from President Donald Trump in his final days in office that called for the relaxation of the travel restrictions as of Tuesday. The decision to reverse the order is not surprising, but the addition of South Africa to the restricted travel list highlights the new administration’s concern about mutations in the virus.

No. 4 - For the second straight year, fans of the Ultra Music Festival will have to wait to get their next dose of the electronic music pulsating through downtown Miami.

Ultra’s general counsel attorney, Sandy York, sent a letter to the city saying the novel conditions of the coronavirus “remain in place” and hopes the event can return for a single weekend from March 25th to March 27th, 2022. Ultra's 2021 event was scheduled to take place March 26th through March 28th inside Bayfront Park, where it had been held prior to a move to Virginia Key for the 2019 event. The 2020 event was canceled last March amid growing concerns over the pandemic that began to sweep through South Florida and the United States. Ticket holders received an email that did not mention refunds, but did say that they would get a chance to use the tickets for either the 2021 or 2022 festivals.

No. 5 - Showing no lingering effects from his concussion, Patrick Mahomes sliced up Buffalo's secondary with ruthless efficiency Sunday night, helping the Kansas City Chiefs roll to a 38-24 victory over Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC championship game.

The Chiefs will face a familiar foe — Tom Brady — and the NFC champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in two weeks in Tampa. The Buccaneers beat Aaron Rogers' Green Bay Packers 31-26 in Wisconsin earlier Sunday. Tampa Bay becomes the first team in the 55 season history of the Super Bowl to play the game inside their home stadium, with kickoff taking place February 7th at Raymond James Stadium. Kansas City looks to become the first team since the New England Patriots, led by Brady, to win back-to-back championships.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida will start Monday with above average temperatures that stick around for much of the work week until the next front arrives. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.