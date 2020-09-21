6 Things to Know – Local Woman Could Become Supreme Court Nominee, Inside Look at UM's ‘Turnover Chain'

It’s Monday, September 21st - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A Miami-Dade Police Captain who was also the father of a NFL star died after a crash in Broward County, the Sheriff's Office said Sunday evening.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office, the crash involved two vehicles and occurred at around 1 p.m. at the 11800 block of Griffin Road in Cooper City. They say one vehicle was discovered flipped over and the other on fire.Two of the three victims were airlifted to a local hospital while the third victim, police say, was Miami-Dade Police Captain Tyrone White. White is the father of New England Patriots running back and former Super Bowl MVP James White.

No. 2 - An elderly man is recovering in a Miami hospital after being assaulted on a Metromover, police say.

According to City of Miami Police, the victim, who was identified by his son as 74-year-old Eduardo Fernandez, told authorities he was assaulted while on the Metromover at around 6:30 a.m. They say Fernandez walked to his "workplace" after the assault and contacted police. Police say Fernandez had "limited recollection" of the assault and was later transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Fernandez's son, Christian, said he believed the incident was a random act of rage, because nothing was stolen from his father.

No. 3 - P resident Donald Trump promised to put forth a female nominee in the coming week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, pushing the Republican-controlled Senate to consider the pick without delay.

Taking the stage at a North Carolina rally to chants of “Fill that seat,” the president said he would nominate his selection despite Democrats’ objections. Those under close consideration for the high court include three women who are federal appeals court judges: Amy Coney Barrett, beloved among conservatives and an early favorite; Barbara Lagoa, who is Hispanic and comes from the battleground state of Florida; and Allison Jones Rushing, who clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas and for Neil Gorsuch when the current Trump-appointed justice was an appeals court judge.

No. 4 - A Georgia man was airlifted to Miami after being bitten by a shark at Sombrero Key Light, near Marathon, early Sunday morning.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Andrew Eddy suffered a "severe" bite on his shoulder at around 10 a.m. They say Eddy was snorkeling on a reef his family on a private boat. Witnesses told authorities that Eddy was immediately attacked when he entered the water. Boaters say a bull shark, between eight to 10 feet, was spotted in the area.

No. 5 - The famed ‘Turnover Chain’ for the Miami Hurricanes made its debut for the 2020 season on Saturday in UM’s win over Louisville. Now, NBC 6 gives you an inside look into the bling.

This year, jeweler AJ Machado, mixed the sunshine state with the iconic symbol of the University of Miami. The chain’s large charm is in the shape of the state of Florida, with a giant “U” conspicuously covering the two in state rivals. For more on the new chain, click here for the inside story you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida will be dodging raindrops to start the work week along with seeing a slight drop in temperatures Monday. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.