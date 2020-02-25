6 Things to Know – NBC 6 Goes Inside Australian Fires, Church Leader Attacked on Camera

It’s Tuesday, February 25th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Shocking video of a deacon being attacked during a mass last Saturday has surfaced.

The video shows 28-year-old Thomas Eisel rising from a pew during the homily at St. Coleman Church in Pompano Beach. Eisel charges the deacon before others in the congregation run over to pry him off. Broward County Jail records show Eisel has been charged with battery and disturbing the piece in a religious assembly.

No. 2 - The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced a set of changes that will be made to the Palmetto Expressway.

Officials say the project will help reduce congestion on the freeway. According to the agency, they plan on adding an additional lane in the southbound direction, and making the express lanes in the northbound direction a single lane. A new entrance for the express lane will also be added near Northwest 122nd Street. A timeline to complete the project is still being finalized, according to officials.

No. 3 - The Broward Animal Care and Adoption Facility has until Friday to fix what animal activists are calling deplorable conditions.

A county commissioner says police will be called if basic improvements are not made to the facility -- like cleanliness and training. Images sent to NBC 6 show a Pit bull in one of the kennels at Broward Animal Care and Adoption facility as blood is splattered against the wall. In the video, the Pit bull named Lance is seen barking at a volunteer.

No. 4 - Seven Democratic presidential hopefuls face off Tuesday night in South Carolina for the 10th Democratic debate.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in Nevada gave him clear front-runner status and set off alarm among those in the party who see him as too liberal to defeat President Donald Trump. Sanders' rivals have mainly trained their fire on each other — and, in last week's debate at former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg during his first time on stage.

No. 5 - South Florida is widely considered Ground Zero for climate change in the United States. NBC 6 is committed to reporting on this global crisis and how it is challenging and changing our way of life.

NBC 6 Meteorologist Angie Lassman visited Australia to document the scope of the fires, the causes, the wildlife decimation, the human toll, and the threats climate change is posing to the mainland and the Great Barrier Reef, now and in the future. Click here for the first in her five-part series detailing the extreme weather that has taken over the continent.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, temperatures warm up by Tuesday afternoon across South Florida before rain drops make their way into the area thanks to the latest front. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.