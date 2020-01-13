6 Things to Know – Royal Family Looks to Ease Crisis, Former ‘Canes Coach Gets Ultimate Honor

It’s Monday, January 13th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weatherwise, the calendar may say January, but temperatures will make it feel more like the summer across South Florida through the start of the work week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - Hundreds of public school teachers from South Florida are joining thousands from across the state on Monday for a massive rally outside the state capitol demanding higher wages ahead of Tuesday’s start to the 2020 legislative session.

Buses left the BB&T Center in Sunrise before dawn, with teachers from Broward County joining those that left from Miami-Dade following a rally Sunday night at Tropical Park. Teachers said their main issues are not being able to afford items for the classroom – including basic supplies like pencils and paper – as well as salary concerns.

No. 3 - Miami Beach Police are investigating a police involved shooting that sent one officer to the hospital and left one suspect dead over the weekend.

In a Tweet, police said the shooting happened at 10th Street and Ocean Drive late Saturday night. The officer was stabbed several times, but is in stable condition following surgery, according to police. The suspect, who was shot at by officers, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later died.

No. 4 - Iranian police and security forces fired both live ammunition and tear gas to disperse demonstrators protesting against the Islamic Republic's initial denial that it shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, online videos purported to show Monday.

People cough and sputter while trying to escape the fumes, with one woman calling out in Farsi: "They fired tear gas at people! Azadi Square. Death to the dictator!" Tehran's police chief, Gen. Hossein Rahimi, later denied his officers opened fire though the semiofficial Fars news agency said police "shot tear gas in some areas."

No. 5 - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is set to hold talks Monday with Prince Harry for the first time since he and his wife, Meghan, unveiled their controversial plan to walk away from royal roles — a dramatic family summit meant to chart a future course for the couple.

The summit reflects the queen's desire to contain the fallout from Harry and Meghan’s decision to "step back" as senior royals, work to become financially independent and split their time between Britain and North America.

No. 6 - Jimmy Johnson, who coached the Miami Hurricanes to a national title and the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s, has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The hall announced his selection Sunday night as part of a centennial class that was chosen on Wednesday by a special committee. Johnson also spent four seasons coaching the Miami Dolphins before retiring for good after the 1999 season.