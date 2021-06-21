6 To Know: Deadly Pride Parade Crash Appears Unintentional, Tokyo Olympics to Allow Limit of 10,000 Local Fans

It's Monday, June 21st, and NBC 6 has the top news stories of the day.

1 - Deadly Wilton Manors Pride Parade Crash Appears Unintentional

A member of a men’s chorus group unintentionally slammed into fellow chorists at the start of the Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival in Wilton Manors Saturday night, killing one member of the group and seriously injuring another, the group's director said Sunday.

The director corrected initial speculation that it was a hate crime directed at the gay community. Wilton Manors Vice Mayor Paul Rolli and Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the early investigation shows it was an accident.

The elderly driver had ailments that prevented him from walking, according to a statement Sunday from Fort Lauderdale Police, who said he was cooperating with the investigation and there was no evidence drugs or alcohol was involved.

The 77-year-old driver was taken into custody, but police said no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

Click here for the full story.

2 - Miami Sergeant Fires at Suspect in Home Depot Parking Lot

Authorities are looking for two suspects after a police sergeant fired shots into a car she said sped toward her in the parking lot of a Miami mall.

The incident occurred outside the Home Depot at 7899 W. Flagler Street.

The Miami-Dade Police sergeant was patrolling the mall parking lot when a store employee notified her of a shoplifting suspect who was pushing a shopping cart with merchandise.

When the sergeant approached the suspect, he abandoned the shopping cart and fled to a car that was waiting outside.

The vehicle, which was driven by a female, then began to advance toward the sergeant and the sergeant fired at least one shot.

Click here to read the full story.

3 - Claudette Regains Tropical Storm Strength After 13 Deaths

Claudette regained tropical storm status Monday morning as it neared the coast of the Carolinas less than two days after 13 people died — including eight children in a multi-vehicle crash — due to the effects of the storm in Alabama.

The children who died Saturday were in a van for a youth home for abused or neglected children. The vehicle erupted in flames in the wreck along a wet Interstate 65 about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Montgomery. Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock said vehicles likely hydroplaned.

The crash also claimed the lives of two other people who were in a separate vehicle. Garlock identified them as 29-year-old Cody Fox and his 9-month-old daughter, Ariana; both of Marion County, Tennessee.

Click here for the full story.

4 - Royal Caribbean Launches ‘Simulated' Freedom of the Seas Cruise From PortMiami

About 600 people boarded a Freedom of the Seas cruise ship Sunday in the first simulated trip in the United States by Royal Caribbean International.

The simulated trip, meant to test the safety of cruise ships, set sail at 7 p.m. Sunday from PortMiami with a fully vaccinated crew.

“It is a very important moment, we have all the procedures ready,” Hernan Zini, Captain of Ships of Royal Caribbean said. “We have worked many, many months to be ready at this point, together with the Florida authorities along with the CDC. And today we are putting all that to the test, a simulation cruise to prove that indeed we can do it.”

5 - Amazon Prime Day Deals & Discounts

Amazon Prime Day is back.

Last year, Amazon's annual mega sale was pushed from summer to fall due to the pandemic. But Amazon Prime Day is back to its summer roots for 48 hours on June 21-22.

The retailer will be offering more than 2 million deals, making it the largest Prime Day since it began in 2015, according to Amazon.

Navigating Prime Day requires strategy regardless of the year. Click here for four common shopping mistakes to avoid making this Amazon Prime Day.

6 - Tokyo Olympics to Allow Limit of 10,000 Local Fans in Venues

The Tokyo Olympics will allow some local fans to attend when the games open in just over a month, organizing committee officials and the IOC said on Monday.

Organizers set a limit of 50% of capacity up to a maximum of 10,000 fans for all Olympic venues.

The decision was announced after so-called Five Party talks online with local organizers, the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, the Japanese government and the government of metropolitan Tokyo.

Click here to read more.