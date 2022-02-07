6 to Know: Miami-Dade Mayor Asks for Probe Into Party Switch Claims

It’s Monday, February 7th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A man is dead and another man was arrested after a shooting inside a Coral Gables Publix Saturday night.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating the incident which occurred at 106 Ponce de Leon. A Miami-Dade Police spokesperson said preliminary information shows that two men were arguing while standing in line to pay. The shooter pulled out a firearm and shot the victim. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the shooter was taken into custody. Police confirmed the suspect in custody is 51-year-old Osmel Lugo-Gutierrez, who is being held without bond on a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

No. 2 - The mayor of Miami-Dade County has requested that prosecutors look into allegations that elderly residents of the Little Havana neighborhood in Miami had their party affiliations switched without their knowledge.

Democratic Mayor Daniella Levine Cava sent an official request late Friday to the local State Attorney to investigate reports that elderly residents of a public housing complex in the heavily Cuban neighborhood had their party affiliation switched from Democrat to Republican without their knowledge. Levine Cava did not specify how many voters had complained. Other Florida Democratic leaders also have asked for an investigation. Republican Party of Florida Executive Director Helen Aguirre Ferré told the Miami Herald that the party follows “all applicable” laws and rules as it works to register new Republican voters.

No. 3 - The Miami Dolphins have officially named the next head coach for the franchise.

The team announced Sunday a deal to name Mike McDaniel as the 14th head coach in franchise history. The team had a second interview with the San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator last Monday. The 38-year-old was able to interview after the team's NFC Championship Game loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Yale graduate, who played wide receiver for the Bulldogs, McDaniel has been coaching in the NFL since 2005, spending time with organizations including the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns.

No. 4 - Residents in one southwest Miami-Dade community had a chance this weekend to sign a petition aimed at stopping what some have called an astronomical increase in monthly association fees.

Signatures were being collected at Water Oaks Park on Saturday to ask for a new meeting to be held with the purpose of voiding the 2022 budget for the Hammocks Community Association. Starting March 1, the Hammocks Community Association will be increasing their monthly fees by about 300% from what they’ve been paying.

No. 5 - A tugboat and barge that ran aground a South Florida beach have been removed, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The tugboat was towed to Port Everglades for inspection and repairs on Saturday, and the cause of the grounding was still under investigation, the Coast Guard said in a tweet. There was no pollution from the vessels' fuel. The vessels ran aground Thursday night at Deerfield Beach, just south of the Boca Raton Inlet. Four people were aboard the vessels, and no injuries were reported.

No. 6 - Your credit score can impact just about every aspect of your life, from getting a cellphone to buying a car. So if you don’t have a credit history, your options may be limited.

“It can mean that you can’t access low-cost credit,” said Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy for Experian. “You may not be able to get the best rates or terms on things like leasing an apartment or buying a car or getting a credit card.” Experian, one of the three major credit bureaus, is now offering Experian Go. He said the enrollment process is simple – you’ll have to provide some basic information including your social security number, along with a picture of a government-issued ID and a selfie. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Alina Machado.