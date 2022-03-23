6 to Know: Broward Student Says She Switched Schools After Getting Threats

It’s Wednesday, March 23rd - and NBC 6 has the top stories of the day.

No. 1 - Police arrested a Miami man who they said attempted to sexually assault a woman inside of a Walmart in northwest Miami-Dade this past weekend.

Bredan Harvey, 28, was taken into custody and faces a charge of attempted sexual battery. According to an arrest report, the victim was shopping in the store located in the 3200 block of Northwest 79th Street last Sunday when Harvey came up to her from behind and lifted her dress up. Police said Harvey grabbed the woman's private parts before pushing her to the ground and ripping off her underwear. Witnesses were able to pull Harvey off the victim and hold him until Miami-Dade Police arrived and placed him under arrest. Harvey is being held on no bond.

No. 2 - Miami Beach city commissioners agreed to extend an emergency curfew Tuesday, a day after it was announced by the city manager in response to violent spring break incidents that saw five people wounded in two separate shootings.

The commission voted unanimously during a special meeting to keep a midnight to 6 a.m. curfew in place for the city's South Beach area through at least Monday. The state of emergency declared Monday by City Manager Alina Hudak would have started the curfew early Thursday after midnight and run through Saturday. Besides the curfew, the commission's Tuesday vote to give the city manager the power to stop liquor stores and other retailers from selling alcohol in the area. Several commissioners acknowledged that the city might be sued by business owners, who normally make a lot of money in March, but they all agreed that keeping residents and visitors safe was the priority.

No. 3 - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has put her religious faith front, center — and vague.

She's spoken strongly of the role of her faith in her life and career but hasn't gotten into the specifics of that commitment. Her beliefs have drawn some attention as she undergoes Senate Judiciary Committee hearings this week for her nomination to the Supreme Court. Jackson identifies as a nondenominational Protestant, she told the committee on Tuesday, when questioned by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. She said her faith is important but noted the Constitution prohibits any religious test for public office.

No. 4 - A Broward student said she was forced to switch schools after getting threats from other students at Boyd H. Anderson High School.

“They were posting a lot of threats, saying that they are going jump us, hit us…” the 15-year-old student told NBC 6 during an interview with her mother. Both asked NBC 6 to protect their identities because of fear of retaliation. We will refer to the student as Ana. Ana said she was one of the most recent targets of a group of students at Boyd H. Anderson High School who start fights and post them on Instagram. Ana said she’d seen this play out before. Click here for her story in a report from NBC 6 investigator Heather Walker.

No. 5 - A family in pain is calling for justice after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed by a Miami Police officer after a traffic stop earlier this month.

“He was my heartbeat. That was my real heartbeat," Antwon Cooper's mother, Tilasha Cooper, exclusively told NBC 6 on Tuesday. "He just took my son. He just took my son away from me.” The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after a Miami Police officer killed Cooper on March 8. The shooting happened that later afternoon in the area of Northwest 74th Street and 10th Avenue, near Miami Northwestern Senior High School. During the traffic stop, police said one of the two occupants in the car — who was later identified as Cooper — was armed, and that's when the confrontation and shooting happened. Click here for both the family and police’s side of the story in a report from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 6 - The moment they decided to flee was captured on her cellphone video.

When Olga Nikitenko looked out from her terrace and saw her friend’s apartment building being shelled, a week after the war started, she decided to get her family out of Kharkiv. “Bombs, many, many bombs,” Nikitenko said in broken English. The community of Sunny Isles Beach, home to many refugees of the old Soviet Union, has wrapped itself around the Nikitenko family. We spoke to Olga and two of her daughters, Tania and Lisa, at Pelican Park Tuesday. Former vice mayor Larisa Svechin provided translation when needed. Click here for her emotional story in a report from NBC 6’s Ari Odzer.

