6 to Know: First Juneteenth Federal Holiday Celebrated Across the Country

It’s Monday, June 20th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Five people were injured in a shooting on U.S. 1 in Miami early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The shooting took place on the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and 22nd Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. According to Miami Police officials, six people were inside a car when another vehicle pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire. The offending vehicle fled northbound on U.S. 1, officials said. Of the six people inside the car that was shot at, five were struck by bullets. The victims were all in stable condition, and some were only grazed, police said.

No. 2 - After a man was fatally shot by a security guard at a Publix supermarket in Hollywood last week, the guard turned himself in to the police last Saturday.

On Friday, June 10 at approximately 10:04 p.m., Hollywood police responded to the Publix located at 1740 Polk Street in reference to a 911 call regarding a security guard that shot an individual. At the scene, officers rendered aid before fire rescue transported the victim to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and security guard knew each other prior to the incident. An arrest warrant for one count of manslaughter with a firearm was issued for the arrest of the security guard, Andre Grey. On Saturday, June 18, Grey turned himself in at the Broward County Main Jail.

No. 3 - The U.S. on Saturday opened COVID-19 vaccines to infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

The shots will become available this week, expanding the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 6 months. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the vaccines for the littlest children, and the final signoff came hours later from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency's director. While the Food and Drug Administration approves vaccines, it’s the CDC that decides who should get them. The shots offer young children protection from hospitalization, death and possible long-term complications that are still not clearly understood, the CDC's advisory panel said.

No. 4 - Former rebel Gustavo Petro narrowly won a runoff election over a political outsider millionaire Sunday, ushering in a new era of politics for Colombia by becoming the country's first leftist president.

Petro, a senator in his third attempt to win the presidency, got 50.48% of the votes, while real estate magnate Rodolfo Hernández had 47.26%, with almost all ballots counted, according to results released by election authorities. Petro's victory underlined a drastic change in presidential politics for a country that has long marginalized the left for its perceived association with the armed conflict. Petro himself was once a rebel with the now-defunct M-19 movement and was granted amnesty after being jailed for his involvement with the group.

No. 5 - Juneteenth is a cause for celebration.

The holiday, also called Emancipation Day and Jubilee Day, celebrates the day that slaves in Galveston, Texas, were finally informed of their freedom — even though President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation two years prior. Although Juneteenth was first celebrated in 1866, it wasn’t recognized as a federal holiday until June 2021 when President Joe Biden signed it into law. Since Juneteenth is now a federal holiday, many schools, businesses and government buildings will be closed on Monday.

No. 6 - If you live in the Sunshine State, you may already know that our warm summers are becoming hotter than usual.

As the temperatures increase, you or your child may develop heat rash. According to the Mayo Clinic, heat rash occurs when sweat is trapped in the skin. Also known as miliaria or prickly heat, the condition is known to impact babies and adults, especially those who live in hot and humid climates like Florida. Click here for everything you need to know about the skin condition.