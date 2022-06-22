6 to Know: Woman Who Ran Over Miami-Dade Principal Accused of Violating Probation

It’s Wednesday, June 22nd - and NBC 6 has the top stories of the day.

No. 1 - In the coming years, major changes will take effect when it comes to condo rules and regulations. Many local governments and Florida lawmakers made major changes after 98 people died in the Surfside collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building.

When Martin Langesfeld visits the site of the collapse and walks around the makeshift memorial he thinks of his older sister and brother-in-law who died in their sleep. "Here you can see how many people were in the building. When you see the names, it doesn’t seem real. To see the names, the ages," Langesfeld said. The Langesfeld family were key advocates for change. One year ago, the NBC 6 Investigators revealed the Champlain Towers South had less than $1 million in funding reserves but had around $15 million in needed repairs, according to engineers hired by the condo association.

No. 2 - A woman who ran over a high school principal with her car back in 2016 was back in court Tuesday for allegedly violating her probation.

Marilyn Aguilera, 57, was sentenced to five years in prison and three years probation back in 2018 after pleading guilty to DUI causing serious bodily injury. South Dade High School principal Javier Perez lost both of his legs after being in a coma. Two other people were also injured in the crash. Aguilera started probation in February and lives in a halfway house. She’s required to wear an ankle monitor that also detects whether she’s been drinking, but prosecutors now allege Aguilera tampered with the monitor to keep it from working properly.

No. 3 - Buildings in Overtown are being remodeled into affordable housing for low- and moderate-income families to give them an opportunity to afford and stay in the historic neighborhood.

Tameka Seamer has been living in this historic Overtown neighborhood for more than four years and says the building she is living in has deteriorated. “Simple things like fixing a door, they haven’t come to do it," Seamer said. "They are not doing anything, just going up on the rent.“ The Miami-Dade County Public Housing and Community Development, in collaboration with Vagabond Group's Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing Project, announced they will bring 28 fully rehabilitated units for residents like Seamer to remain in their beloved neighborhood while remaining safe. “It would actually make us feel like we are respected as tenants,” Seamer said.

No. 4 - It’s a big day in the Diaz house: Leo Diaz, 4, got his first shot of the COVID vaccine.

“Oh I was so relieved, a huge sense of relief that the day is finally here, that my entire family is getting to be protected. It’s been a long two years to get to this point,” said Leo’s mom, Vivian Diaz. Since the moment the vaccines got approval from the CDC, Vivian went online to get him an appointment. It took her days. “I don’t even know how many times I’ve refreshed all the tabs I have open, probably every hour on Saturday, and this morning, I thought I would just check and got it for this afternoon,” said Diaz. Big sister Luna gave him great advice as he went into his appointment.

No. 5 - Located just 1,000 miles off the coast of Miami, Puerto Rico makes the perfect vacation destination for any South Floridian looking to get away.

Known for its "rich history and culture, exceptional food, pristine beaches, majestic mountains, relaxation, adventure", the island is sure to provide a trip worth remembering. This summer, planning your perfect Puerto Rican trip can be a breeze with this travel guide, detailing everything you need to know about traveling to this Caribbean paradise.

No. 6 - The nonprofit Make-A-Wish is known for granting life-changing wishes to critically ill children and teens across the country. On Monday, one teen got her wish granted thanks to Zoo Miami.

Allison Farley is a 17-year-old who has stood strong after undergoing surgery following her diagnosis of a brain tumor. “It’s been rough on and off, but I have made it through,” she said. Through it all, Farley said she made it because of her parents being by her side. “We went through many emotions," Farley said. Monday, Farley and her parents traveled from their home in Katy, Texas to Zoo Miami - making her wish come true through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. “I love animals, I always have," she said. "I definitely get it from my dad since he also loves animals.“