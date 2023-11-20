‘Don't be afraid, just go': 79-year-old Miami resident fulfills lifelong dream of traveling to 193 countries

A 79-year-old Miami resident has fulfilled her lifelong dream of traveling around the world.

Luisa Yu has traveled to 193 countries. Serbia was her last one, marking the end of her world tour this year.

Yu was born in the Philippines and arrived in St. Louis as an exchange student. She decided to move to Miami, searching for warmer weather.

“It took two buses, three days,” said Yu. “And here I am for more than 50 years, and I love it. I still love Miami.”

Her love for travel started in her early 20s, when she decided to explore her new country.

“I traveled all over the United States, almost to the 45 states,” Yu told NBC6.

Over the next 50 years, Yu visited as many countries as she could and met countless people of different ages who affectionately called her “Mama.”

“They call me Mama because I am the oldest, and they are young,” she said.

Many of the friends she has made throughout her years traveling around the world convinced her to make Serbia the last country on her list.

“They said, please make your last trip to Serbia, we are going to have some party for you,” said Yu. “When I exited the airport, there were people clapping and cheering.”

Yu says that it’s difficult to choose her favorite country, but some of her favorites are Italy, the Philippines, and Thailand.

When asked what her advice is for people who want to travel, she said, “Don’t be afraid, just go. Don’t wait for anybody, because if you wait, it will never happen.”

Yu has won two awards related to travel in 2022.

“I won the Nomad Mania Award last year as the most positive traveler,” she said. “And the other award I won is from the Philippines, the Global Explorer, the Most Adventure Explorer Award.”

Yu is turning 80 in a few months and feels happy for what she has accomplished in her life.

“I did fulfill my dream. I was able to buy a house on my own. I was able to travel on my own,” said Yu. “I’m just happy. I want to thank all the people that have been so nice and kind to me.”