‘I beg you hurry!': 911 calls detail panic and chaos during CityPlace Doral shooting

New 911 calls detail the panic and chaos that unfolded at a bar at CityPlace Doral when a gunman killed a security guard before he was shot and killed by police earlier this month.

The shooting happened back on April 6 at Martini Bar on Northwest 83rd Avenue, and calls started coming in to 911 around 3:30 a.m.

"Martini Bar Doral, Martini Bar Doral, shooting shooting!" a frantic man says in one of the calls obtained Wednesday by NBC6.

One woman tells a dispatcher in Spanish that she's related to a shooting victim, though the portion where she says who the victim is was redacted.

"Please, I need an ambulance!" the woman says. "Please, I beg you hurry!"

"What is happening?" the dispatcher asks.

"They shot my [redacted] .. please!" the woman responds.

"They are on their way," the dispatcher says.

"Please, please. They can’t take long, they can’t take long, please," the caller responds.

"Ma'am, do you know who fired the shot?" the dispatcher asks.

"No, I don’t know, I don’t know," the caller responds.

"We have help on the way," the dispatcher says.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 37-year-old Jamal Wayne Wood pulled out a gun and shot and killed 23-year-old George Alejandro Castellanos, a security guard who'd intervened when a fight broke out inside the bar.

Two Doral Police officers responded to the scene and became involved in a shootout with Wood, who was eventually killed, police said. One of the officers was shot in the lower extremity and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Seven bystanders were also injured in the incident.

"People down, officer down, many people, yes, multiple," a man says in one of the 911 calls.

Doral Mayor Christi Fraga called an emergency meeting several days after the shooting to propose changes to the city ordinance involving earlier closing hours at bars in the city.

The proposed changes would impact seven businesses in the city. The city council will have a first reading of the amended ordinance on April 24 and a second reading on May 8.

