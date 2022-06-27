A Breakdown of The New Laws Going Into Effect in Florida on July 1

Laws regarding school safety, abortion, child welfare and driving regulations will see extensive changes in Florida in just a matter of days.

The new 149 laws signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis will go into effect starting July 1.

To better understand the impacts of the legislation and the ways they may impact your state in the near future, read more about the most notable laws:

First Trimester Abortion Restriction (HB 5)

While Florida previously had a more lenient abortion law allowing the procedure up to 24 weeks, this is set to change in the next wave of new legislation.

The new law will restrict abortions past 15 weeks with exceptions for instances such as life endangerment, rape or incest.

School Safety (HB 1421)

The new school safety bill takes important steps in the road to ensuring safer schools across Florida.

The new legislation aims to prevent mass casualty events through an emphasis on mental health awareness, increased training from security and local law enforcement, and predetermined courses of action for reunification and parent communication.

More specifically, it enacts mandated mental health awareness training for 80% of a school's personnel, allows on site security officers to make arrests, requires local law enforcement to take part in active shooter drills, and ensures that schools have a detailed plan for student-parent reunification should an emergency occur.

Parental Rights in Education ('Don't Say Gay') (HB 1557)

Dubbed by activists as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, HB 1557 hinders classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity for students in K-3rd.

The controversial bill, which extends to all state public schools, allows parents to sue their districts over such violations.

Loud Music in Vehicles (Title 23 Chapter 316;316.271)

A new Florida law will make it legal for officers to ticket drivers and dish out up to $114 in fines for playing loud music in their vehicles.

The law deems "loud music" to be anything audible from 25 feet away, and more restrictions apply within close distance of schools, hospitals and churches.

The new law goes into effect Friday.

Public Smoking Restriction (SB 105)

Local Florida governments will soon have the ability to prohibit smoking at public beaches and parks as part of an effort by The Florida Clean Air Act.

The new law aims to not only diminish the effects of second-hand smoke on people, but also the implications on the environment.

Smokers could now be restricted to designated smoking zones or even fined for lighting up a cigarette, depending on the local restrictions.

Responsible Fatherhood (HB 7065)

In response to the decrease in fathers' presence in their biological children's lives, DeSantis signed a bill that works to increase child welfare.

The bill will create new grant programs that increase father-child engagement as well as provide mentorships for fatherless children.

These programs will be managed by The Department of Children and Families which will work closely with local non-profits to ensure a meaningful and effective change in a positive direction.

Personal Finance Education Bill (SB 1054)

Florida will soon become the largest state to have adopted legislation mandating personal finance education for high school graduates.

The bill mandates that students will have to enroll in a standalone personal finance course in order to achieve financial literacy for their adulthood and continuing education.