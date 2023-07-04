‘A very difficult journey': After 30 years, immigrant rights leader, DACA activist Gaby Pacheco becomes US citizen

Immigrant rights leader Gaby Pacheco is officially a United States citizen and she is celebrating in a big way with an American dream citizenship party.

The official oath ceremony was on June 21st, but Pacheco told NBC6 that after a 30-year journey to become a U.S. citizen, she wanted to share the momentous occasion with the community.

Pacheco arrived at the U.S. from Ecuador when she was eight years old, but she gained national recognition in 2004 for her advocacy of the DREAM Act and immigration reform.

In 2012, as political director for United We Dream, she spearheaded the efforts that led to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

Pacheco and her family faced deportation at one point, but she told NBC6 she is glad this moment has finally come.

"It was very difficult the journey to get here. It was hard, but I was able to do it because of the support of my community," Pacheco said. "I had incredible attorneys and friends and people that guided me. This is also a lesson to those that are lawmakers that don't necessarily understand the immigrants. Immigrants do belong here."

When asked if running for office was in her future, Pacheco told NBC6 she didn’t know. Right now she is just enjoying the moment and feels unstoppable and ready to continue fighting for immigrant rights.