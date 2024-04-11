Man arrested in deadly shooting of 13-year-old girl in North Lauderdale

A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old girl back in August in North Lauderdale, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 22-year-old Christopher Marc and charged him with manslaughter with a firearm in the Aug. 21 shooting of Samyiah James, deputies announced in a news release.

BSO Booking photo of Christopher Marc

The shooting happened that night in the 400 block of Southwest 12th Court in North Lauderdale, where deputies found James suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The teen's mother told NBC6 back in August that James was set to start the seventh grade.

"She didn’t deserve this," Lolita Catis said. "They just took my baby’s life, took her life for nothing."

Detectives said before the shooting, James got into an argument with people inside of a vehicle. At some point, Marc shot the teen, and the vehicle drove away.

"Saw my daughter laying on the ground like she was asleep, blood all over her on one side of her chest," Catis said. "Her mouth was halfway open like she was trying to catch her breath."