Aventura Police officer arrested on kidnapping, assault and battery charges

An Aventura Police officer was arrested on kidnapping and other serious charges following an incident in Broward County, authorities said.

David Esteban Delgado, 30, was arrested by the Broward Sheriff's Office Wednesday on two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, battery, and engaging in a criminal offense with a weapon, jail records showed.

Aventura Police officials said the alleged incident involving Delgado happened in Pompano Beach on the night of May 20.

Broward Sheriff's Office David Esteban Delgado

A complaint was filed by two people alleging misuse of authority and false arrest, police said.

An internal affairs investigation was launched and Delgado was at first suspended with pay, officials said.

BSO's Public Corruptions Division also launched an investigation and decided to proceed with charges, officials said.

Following his arrest, Delgado was suspended without pay, officials said.

"We have fully cooperated with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation," Aventura Police said in a statement. "We will not be making any further comments until our Internal Affairs Unit has completed a thorough investigation and conferred with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office."

Records showed Delgado was booked into jail Wednesday. Attorney information wasn't available.

No other details on the arrest were immediately available.