Body found in Miami River amid search for man who fell overboard from boat

A body was found floating in the Miami River Tuesday morning amid a search for a man who went overboard from a boat over the weekend.

The discovery was made in the river near a bridge close to the 300 block of Northwest 2nd Street.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed a Miami Fire Rescue boat responding and removing the body from the water.

Miami Police officials said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be confirming whether the body found is the man who went overboard.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to the FWC, Abraham Mgowano of Berkley, California was one of 12 passengers on a 44-foot cabin cruiser before he fell overboard around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Miami Fire Rescue divers searched the Miami River on Saturday evening after a passenger reportedly fell off a charter boat.

Authorities say the boat was on its way back and waiting in line for the 5th Street bridge to go up when Mgowano fell overboard.

Miami Fire Rescue divers searched for hours after the 35-year-old fell into the water off of Northwest North River Drive and Northwest 4th Street.

The U.S. Coast Guard joined in the search but suspended their portion Saturday night. FWC officials said Monday that they were still working with Miami-Dade Police and Miami Fire Rescue to search the area.