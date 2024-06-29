Broward County Transit offers free rides on Sunday in honor of the Panthers parade

Broward County Transit (BCT) is offering free rides for everyone on Sunday in recognition of the Panthers' championship win and the celebratory parade ahead.

The celebration for the historic Stanley Cup victory kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday along A1A in Fort Lauderdale, but fans are encouraged to arrive early.

The free bus service should help with that.

“In addition to free fares, BCT is increasing bus service on routes 11, 36, and 40 for parade-goers and providing express bus services from the Heron Garage near the Broward County Convention Center,” the agency said in a news release.

Fort Lauderdale officials emphasized on Friday that traffic would be significantly delayed, and the public should consider alternate methods of transportation, including parking downtown and walking down Las Olas Boulevard to get to the beach.

“Fans are also encouraged to ride BCT free express bus service from Heron Parking Garage (next to Broward County Convention Center) to Harbor Drive west of A1A. This will offer added convenience for attendees, allowing them to park their vehicles in the Heron parking garage (parking fees may apply),” BCT said.

The express buses will run continually from 7 to 10 a.m. for the parade celebration and from 2 to 5 p.m. for the return trip.

Go here for more information on the parade route, road closures and safety tips from officials.