‘Noble and righteous': Broward Schools mourns death of longtime principal Carlton Campbell

When Carlton Campbell went to Gulfstream K8 Academy to become the principal last year, it was a homecoming to the community. Campbell graduated from Hallandale Magnet High School in 1983 as a celebrated athlete, a football star.

Now, after his shocking death in a car crash, his fellow principals and colleagues at Broward County Public Schools are telling the world Campbell was a superstar in the world of education.

“You know, the district didn’t just lose a good principal, the world lost a good man, so him being an educator, was what he did but it was also his calling,” said Steven Williams, the principal of Driftwood Middle School.

The football stadium at his alma mater will be renamed Carlton Campbell Stadium, and that’s just one small measure of his legacy.

“There are two words that come to mind right away when I think about Mr. Campbell, and they’re two words we rarely use in today’s times to describe people and that’s noble and righteous," said Deputy Superintendent Valerie Wanza, who has known Campbell since childhood. "Mr. Campbell served this district for 35 years and he still was going strong as if it was his first year."

Miramar Police said Campbell, 57, appeared to have a medical emergency Wednesday morning while driving on Miramar Boulevard, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a wall. He was transported to Memorial Pembroke Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Campbell's cause of death is still to be determined. Officials said he did not have any apparent injuries from the crash.

"Our school District is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of beloved and longtime Principal Carlton Campbell," Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata said in a statement. "Principal Campbell was one of the first administrators I met after being hired at the District, and it was immediately apparent that he was passionate about his profession and cared immensely about his school, his students and his staff."

"He devoted more than three decades to the District, going above and beyond to provide incredible learning opportunities for his students. His absence will weigh heavily on the hearts of many," Licata's statement read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who knew and loved him as they cope with this tremendous loss."

Campbell spent the bulk of his career, 18 years, as principal of Pines Middle School. We met him there for a Brag About Your School report in 2020, and he told us it was crucial that every student is motivated to show up every day.

“So if a kid’s interested in aviation, or they’re interested in business, they’re interested in the performing arts, practical arts, athletics, they come to Pines Middle school, we make it happen,” Campbell told us at the time.

Pines Middle School has programs designed to prepare students for offerings at three high schools. NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports.

“Everybody who’s come in contact with him is better off after meeting him, you know he never missed an opportunity to encourage you, he was constantly coaching and mentoring,” Williams said. “So we’re all shocked, we’re all in mourning, and devastated with this loss.”

“And the number of lives that he’s touched, you can’t measure that,” said Alan Strauss, the regional superintendent, who has known Campbell for decades.

Mark Howard, the principal of Hallandale Magnet High School, told us he was always impressed by how Campbell developed relationships with students, to make them feel special.

“And it was not fabricated, it was genuine, and they don’t make many guys like Mr. Campbell these days,” Howard said.

Campbell is survived by his three adult sons and his wife, Josetta Campbell, who is also a principal in Broward County.