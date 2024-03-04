First responders reunite with worker they saved after he fell over 100 feet in western Broward crane collapse

In a heartwarming moment, Broward Sheriff's Office firefighters and paramedics reunited with a man who fell over 100 feet after the crane he was working on collapsed back in January near the Florida Everglades.

Members of BSO’s Department of Fire Rescue and Emergency Services reunited with Jacob Taylor who was treated on scene and airlifted to Broward Health North with severe traumatic injuries.

After about a month in the Intensive Care Unit, Taylor was finally heading home, officials said.

The incident happened on Jan. 22, on U.S. 27 close to mile marker 47 and in the area of the Holey Land Wildlife Management area. Taylor was one of two men hurt when the crane collapsed.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the collapsed crane next to some large power line poles and multiple fire rescue crews at the scene.

"When somebody falls from 115 feet, they shouldn't be here,” his wife, Madison Taylor told NBC6. "I know that the Lord's got him. I've got peace in my heart right now."

Courtesy Jacob Taylor and his family

Taylor is a journeyman lineman, who builds and maintains the electrical grid. He travels for work, which is why he was in South Florida at the time of the incident.

His wife described him as spunky, someone who never met a stranger, but most importantly, a great father.

"He's country as cornbread,” Taylor’s aunt Michelle Chadwell said. “When his mouth opens, the cornbread comes out."

There’s still no word on the condition of the other worker injured or how the crane collapsed.

Jacob Taylor's coworkers created a GoFundMe for him and his family.