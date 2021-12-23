Caught on Camera: Gunman Shoots Man in Car at Miramar Gas Station

A gunman who opened fire at a man sitting in his car at a Miramar gas station is on the run — and police are hoping surveillance footage of the incident will help locate the suspect.

The shooting happened Wednesday at the Sunoco Gas Station at 7520 Pembroke Road.

Police said the victim was sitting in a black Infiniti four-door Sedan when the suspect approached the vehicle, brandishing a gun.

The suspect then began firing several rounds at the car without warning, shooting the victim multiple times.

The incident took place just after 7:45 p.m., police said.

Surveillance footage of the shooting shows the suspect pointing a gun toward the vehicle and pulling the trigger several times before the vehicle drives away.

The suspect can be seen chasing after the car before sprinting away from the scene.

The victim was transported by Miramar Fire Rescue to Miramar Regional Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).