Charges dropped for 1 of 3 TSA officers accused of stealing from Miami airport passengers

One of three Transportation Security Administration officers at Miami International Aiport who were arrested after authorities said they were caught on camera stealing from passengers during security screenings is no longer facing charges.

Hearings were held Friday for the three officers - Josue Gonzalez, 20, Elizabeth Fuster, 22, and Labarrius Williams, 33 - in a Miami-Dade courtroom.

Miami-Dade Corrections Josue Gonzalez, Elizabeth Fuster, Labarrius Williams

All three were arrested in July at MIA for allegedly distracting passengers as they were being screened so they could steal money from their belongings.

However, on Friday, the Miami-Dade State Attorneys Office dropped Fuster's charges. Her case is considered closed.

On the other hand, Gonzalez and Williams will have a different outcome. The now co-defendants are facing a grand theft in the third degree charge. Prosecutors are no longer charging them for organizing a scheme to defraud.

Williams was the only who appeared in person. NBC6 asked him if he had any comment on the situation, but he refused to answer.

Gonzalez and WIlliams pleaded not guilty. Their next court date is Aug. 18.