From the seas to the trees, Florida is no stranger to wild animal sightings.

With doorbell cameras on and cell phones ready, Floridians always seem to capture some of these close encounters on video.

As the summer comes to an end, we're counting down 10 of the most memorable wild animal sightings in Florida.

#10: A Homestead community gets an unexpected new neigh-bear

Home surveillance cameras and cell phone video captured a black bear roaming around in Homestead, and even walking up to a resident's door.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials said the bear was captured by staff and relocated, but did not release where the bear was relocated to.

#9: Some-fin dangerous in the water: Sharks swim near beachgoers in Florida

Fins were a little too close for comfort in Florida's Panhandle when a shark was seen swimming near beachgoers.

Cell phone video shows a shark’s fin sticking out of the shallow water as it casually makes its way past dozens of swimmers in Navarre Beach near Pensacola.

People were seen screaming “Get out of the water!” as those on the sand tried to alert the swimmers of what was happening.

#8: Dead gator dragged across a lake — by an even bigger gator

A South Florida woman witnessed what she calls "a National Geographic moment."

Dawn Jarman had the shock of a lifetime when she saw a dead, rotting alligator begin to move along Lake Apopka, just 15 miles away from Orlando.

Video of the incident shows that the 9-to-10-foot alligator was being dragged across the lake in the mouth of an even bigger gator.

#7: Fuzzy invasion: Domestic rabbits take over Florida suburb

It's not every day that you see 60 to 100 bunnies hopping through your neighborhood — but it did happen to residents in a Wilton Manors community.

The bunnies are descendants of a group a backyard breeder illegally let loose when she moved away two years ago.

Lionhead rabbits, which sport an impressive flowing mane around their heads, are not suited for life in the wild. The domestic breed belongs inside homes, away from cars, cats, hawks, Florida heat and possibly government-hired exterminators.

That's why a group of volunteers began the effort to capture the bunnies in what they called a "rabbit round-up."

#6: Big catch! Longest Burmese python on record caught in Florida

Earlier this summer, a Florida hunter caught the longest Burmese python the world has ever seen.

Jake Waleri, 22, stumbled upon the python in the Big Cypress National Preserve in Ochopee around 1 a.m. July 10.

At 19 feet and 125 pounds, the female snake is said to be the longest of its species to have ever been recorded, according to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida.

#5: Panther caught lurking outside woman's home in Southwest Florida

Cameras were rolling when a panther visited a woman's home in Southwest Florida back in June.

Video provided by Vendela Harold, who had just moved to the Naples area six weeks prior, shows the big cat peeking through Harold’s backyard window.

“All of a sudden, I just get this intense feeling that something is staring at me," she said. "Really quick, I look over, and there he is. Just staring me down."

#4: Massive, angry crocodile removed from Florida homeowner's swimming pool

Crikey! A Florida homeowner was stunned to find a 10-foot American crocodile in their Plantation Key swimming pool.

Once Wildlife Control trappers from Pesky Critters arrived, they began to secure the monstrous reptile.

As expected, the croc became extremely agitated and put up a fight when they tried to remove it.

#3: Hammerhead shark circles woman on paddleboard off South Florida coast

Video captured a hammerhead shark following a woman on a paddleboard off the coast of South Florida during a charity race from the Bahamas to the Florida coast.

Malea Tribble is shown on her paddleboard headed to a nearby boat for safety as a fin can be seen right next to her.

She said that she felt the hammerhead shark tap on her board.

Tribble was paddling in an 80-mile race from Bimini to Florida for a charity that helps people with cystic fibrosis.

#2: Bear startles woman and her dog as they leave home in Florida

Talk about a bear-y scary encounter!

A Florida woman and her dog were exiting their Daytona Beach home when the dog began barking.

Moments later, ring camera video shows a bear appearing to swipe its hand at the dog.

#1: Pod of orcas seen swimming off Key Largo

Boaters stumbled across an unusual sight off the coast of the Florida Keys on Saturday: a pod of orcas.

Mike Slaughter and his friends found the orcas feasting on what appeared to be a shark.

“At one point, one of the orcas came out of the water and had a huge piece of meat in his mouth, you could smell it, it was really cool," Slaughter said.

