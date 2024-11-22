Coral Gables

2 cars erupt in flames outside Coral Gables home after power line falls on them

The fire broke out at a home in the 1800 block of Ferdinand Street

By Julia Bagg and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two cars erupted in flames outside a Coral Gables home Friday morning after a power line fell on them, officials said.

The incident happened in the driveway of a home in the 1800 block of Ferdinand Street.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the two vehicles up in flames and fire rescue crews working to extinguish the blaze.

Crews responded after two cars somehow caught fire outside a home in Coral gables Friday morning.

The footage showed both cars apparently destroyed after the flames were extinguished.

Crews at the scene said it appeared a power line somehow fell on the cars and sparked the blaze. No injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

