Crist Campaign Manager Arrested in Domestic Violence Case Before Resigning: NBC News

The manager of Charlie Crist's campaign for Florida governor was arrested in a domestic violence case a day before he resigned, NBC News reported Friday.

Austin John Durrer, 43, was arrested early Tuesday on a second-degree misdemeanor assault charge in Maryland, according to online court records and a prosecutor.

Durrer acknowledged the arrest in an interview with NBC News, saying it happened during a dispute with the mother of his child, Jackie Whisman, with whom he lives.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He said he pressed charges the following day, which NBC News confirmed via online court records. She confirmed the account and issued a joint statement with him.

"Very sadly, an incident took place this week at our home that we both regret. We are both working to drop legal charges and move forward," the statement said. "Our primary focus at this time is our daughter, our greatest joy, and we appreciate privacy and respect as we navigate this as a family."

The day after the arrest, Durrer resigned from managing the campaign of Crist, the Democratic nominee challenging Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in next month's election.

Read more of the NBC News report here.