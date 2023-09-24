Dol-fans rejoice! Hard Rock Stadium ranked among the cheapest for food, beer

If you are heading to a football game, you know that food and beer at the stadium concession stands can be quite expensive.

Well, Miami Dolphins fans can somewhat breathe a sigh of relief, because a report from betting.com found that Hard Rock Stadium is among the cheapest in the country.

Betting.com analyzed the cost of beer and a hot dog across all 30 NFL stadiums across the U.S. to find which were the most and least expensive.

Hard Rock Stadium came second among the cheapest locations in the nation.

Here are the five least expensive NFL stadiums for food and drinks:

5. Paycor Stadium

The home of the Cincinnati Bengals came in fifth on the list of cheapest eats and sips, with $5.53 beers and $5.66 hot dogs.

4. MetLife Stadium

For the Giants and Jets fans in New York, you can enjoy $5 beers and $6 hot dogs at MetLife Stadium.

3. M&T Bank Stadium

At M&T Bank Stadium you can enjoy a $7 beer while watching the Baltimore Ravens play.

2. Hard Rock Stadium

Whether you are there to watch your Miami Dolphins or the Miami Hurricanes, rest assured you are getting a good deal on food and beverage with $5 beers and $4 hot dogs.

1. Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Home of the Atlanta Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium came in as the number one cheapest stadium with $5 beers and $2 hot dogs.

Between tickets, parking, food, drinks and any souvenirs, an afternoon game could get quite pricey, but the betting site also found that the typical game-day at Hard Rock Stadium averages around $134.01.

But the betting site also found the most expensive stadiums in the country for food and drink.

Here are the five most expensive NFL stadiums according to the report: