‘Electrifying, amazing': Mom, friend remember young women killed in Miami-Dade murder-suicide

Family and friends are remembering two young women who were shot and killed by a man in a murder-suicide in Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said 25-year-old Meghan Moore, and her roommate, 23-year-old Sidney Capolino, were killed in the Saturday incident at an apartment building on Southwest 40th Street.

New England College Meghan Moore, Sidney Capolino

The man who shot them, 40-year-old Luis Napoles, took his own life, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Moore, from Centerville, Massachusetts, and Capolino, from Pawling, New York, were teammates on the women's hockey team at New England College.

Moore's mother, Marybeth, remembered her daughter as a "fun, free spirit."

"We just couldn't wait to get to her games, she was just electrifying, amazing, always had a huge smile on, twinkly eyes, loved everybody," Marybeth Moore told NBC10 Boston in a phone interview.

Police believe Napoles shot Moore outside the apartment then went inside and shot Capolino before turning the gun on himself. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Two families have lost their light, and our lives will never be the same again," Marybeth Moore said.

Three people are dead in what police are calling a murder-suicide in an apartment on Bird Road in SW Miami-Dade on Saturday night.

Authorities said Moore and Napoles had a romantic relationship, but Moore's lifelong friend said that's not true.

Caroline Spalt, who lives in Jupiter, said Napoles was an acquaintance of Moore’s who'd met her at her previous job.

"They were not boyfriend and girlfriend. I know the, you know, a ton of articles are saying that, that's in the headlines," Spalt told NBC10. "That's completely false. And, you know, I am 1,000 percent sure. I think I know, I talk to her every day.”

Spalt said it's hard not being able to speak to her friend.

“Every night we'd Facetime for like two hours when she was down in Miami and I was up in Jupiter," she said. "It's crazy…you go though life hoping to find a friend as good as her and I found that in Meghan, and I'm just so grateful for that."

Moore had studied criminal justice at New England College before moving to South Florida with Capolino.

"Meghan and Sidney were known to many on campus, and we are deeply saddened by this devastating news. We are keeping Sidney and Meghan’s families and friends in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time," New England College President Dr. Wayne F. Lesperance, Jr. said in a statement.

Moore’s mother said both families are making the necessary arrangements to bring their daughters back home.