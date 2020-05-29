Eviction, Foreclosure Freeze in Florida Set to Expire Next Week

In just days, Florida’s freeze on evictions and foreclosures expires. Gov. Ron DeSantis had extended the executive order to prevent officials from enforcing evictions until June 2.

So what happens after Tuesday? NBC 6's Sheli Muñiz spoke to Mark Levy, a business litigation attorney with Brinkley Morgan in Fort Lauderdale.

NBC 6: What happens after June 2?

Levy: Well, in Broward County, where I am, they have lifted eviction proceedings of almost all types except for those covered under the CARES ACT, so starting June 2, evictions will be able to go forward, which is something that hasn't been able to happen in a couple of months.

NBC 6: What is the tenant supposed to do at that point and how soon could they be out if they’re under threat?

Levy: That is something that no one really knows. Under normal circumstances, evictions can move pretty quickly, but now, because the courts, clerks, sheriff's office aren't operating at full capacity […] the timeline for evictions I think is up in the air even though you can move forward with them.

A mother who lost her job amid the coronavirus pandemic is scared she will get evicted, despite the governor's orders to suspend evictions. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports.

NBC 6: On what grounds can a tenant fight an eviction order?

Levy: Generally, the fighting is before they get the eviction order but they can raise any good faith defenses with the judges, and the judges will look into their circumstances and always try to be fair with people, because they don’t want to get them out of their homes and face an eviction.

NBC 6: What can you advise people?

Well, just like they should have been doing all along, they should be communicating with their landlords, explaining their situation, and everyone is reasonable, they can come up with a reasonable accommodation but if all that fails there is the possibility that landlords can move forward the eviction.