Surfside

Ex-Surfside Commission Candidate Accused of Murder Seeks Release on Bond

The attorney for Shannon Gallagher filed a motion for pretrial release Tuesday, days after she was booked into the Broward County jail on a first-degree murder with a firearm charge

By Niko Clemmons

NBC Universal, Inc.

A former candidate for the town commission in Surfside is seeking her release from jail while she awaits a possible murder trial.

The attorney for Shannon Gallagher filed a motion for pretrial release Tuesday, days after she was booked into the Broward County jail on a first-degree murder with a firearm charge.

According to the motion, the 52-year-old Gallagher was arrested on December 9 in Chicago and waived extradition to Broward. She was booked into the Broward jail on Friday and remains held without bond.

Broward Sheriff's Office
Shannon Gallagher
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Defense attorneys wrote in the motion that Gallagher is entitled to pretrial relese because of her "long standing community contacts." The motion notes that she's a California licensed attorney in good standing, was not a fugitive at the time of her arrest, has no prior criminal history and is not a flight risk.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Gallagher's attorney said he had no comment.

Few details are known of the murder Gallagher is charged with, since the indictment has been sealed.

Local

Key Biscayne 6 mins ago

Police Investigating Body Found Floating in Water at Key Biscayne

Broward County 3 hours ago

Gunman in Fatal December Dania Beach Shooting Arrested: Sheriff

The indictment was issued December 8, 2022. The Broward Clerk of Court showed a warrant the next day for Gallagher's arrest on a murder charge for an incident on March 21, 2022 from Fort Lauderdale Police.

Gallagher was one of six candidates last year for the Surfside Town Commission, finishing in sixth place in the election held just six days before the alleged murder took place.

According to court records, Gallagher's uncle died at the age of 74, the same day the alleged murder happened.

The court documents said just four days before her uncle died, he signed a new last will and testament, changing his intentions and leaving everything to Gallagher.

The will states that under no circumstances should anything go to his daughter, two sons, grandson, and ex-wife.

The Broward County Medical Examiner said they cannot release the uncle's cause of death due to an active investigation.

This article tagged under:

SurfsideBroward CountyFort Lauderdale
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us