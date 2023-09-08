Family, friends say final goodbye to BSO fire captain killed in helicopter crash

Broward Sheriff's deputies began putting out cones in front of the Faith Center in Sunrise Friday morning, where preparations are underway for the public funeral of Battalion Chief Terryson Jackson.

BSO has planned a funeral procession from L.C. Poitier Funeral Home in Pompano Beach to the Faith Center in Sunrise.

Family members have traveled from the Tampa area and elsewhere to attend Jackson's memorial.

Jackson served as a medic onboard Broward's Fire Rescue helicopter that slammed into a Pompano Beach apartment building the morning of August 28th.

He and two other rescuers onboard were on their way to help save a mother and her four-year-old son who had been struck by a car on their way to preschool in North Lauderdale.

Jackson's Father, Oliver Jackson remembered his son with pride, saying "he died doing what he loved to do... it was his passion, it was his heart and his desire."

Terryson Jackson served as a rescuer for 19 years. The Broward Sheriff promoted him to Battalion Chief upon his death.

He leaves behind a son, a daughter, and an extended family.