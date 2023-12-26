‘She did not deserve to die': Family speaks out after young mom found dead in Tamarac apartment fire

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at an apartment in Tamarac that claimed the life of a woman early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The victim’s family is now identifying the woman who died as 29-year-old Keera Brabham.

“We had Christmas dinner yesterday, we spoke yesterday,” said Juliet Brabham, the victim's mother.

The family said Brabham had a 4-year-old child, was a business owner and was a happy, bubbly woman.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“My daughter is gone,” Brabham said. “She did not deserve to die.”

Authorities said the house fire occurred around 3:30 a.m. along the 7900 block of South Colony Circle.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the victim’s sister Stephanie Gladman believes Brabham’s ex-boyfriend is behind the fire.

“I think he is jealous and controlling, and when she broke up with him, he didn’t know how to handle it and couldn’t move on," Gladman said.

Cellphone video from a neighbor shows the billowing smoke as fire rescue crews worked to get the flames under control.

“I just heard the fire alarm and heard lots of screaming, people telling — telling everybody to get out and evacuate," said one woman who woke up just before 4 a.m. to find smoke creeping into her unit.