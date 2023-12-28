Father and daughter were onboard helicopter that crashed in SW Miami-Dade canal

A father and his daughter were identified as the two people who were onboard a helicopter that crashed into a canal Wednesday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Clement Zanzuri, 71, was identified by Miami-Dade Police as the man who died. His daughter, 27-year-old Jordan Ann Zanzuri, survived the crash and was in stable condition at the hospital.

Crews returned to the scene of the crash Thursday to remove what was left of the chopper from the water.

The Hughes 369 helicopter flying in from Fort Myers crashed at around 1:50 p.m. in an area near Southwest 184th Avenue and 122nd Street, about three miles west of Miami Executive Airport, according to Federal Aviation Administration officials.

NBC6 cameras were rolling as a truck pulled the helicopter wreckage from the scene on Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses told police they saw the helicopter spinning before it crashed into the canal.

The woman — Jordan Zanzuri — was seen coming out of the water on her own. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Divers were eventually able to pull Clement Zanzuri out of the water and perform CPR, but he later died at the hospital.

Records show the 71-year-old owned several businesses, including a stone works art company in Miami.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.