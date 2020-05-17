Florida Keys Reopening to Visitors, Tourists June 1st

What to Know Visitors and tourists will be allowed to visit Florida Keys starting June 1st

Checkpoints were set up March 27th to temporarily ban non-residents

Lodging establishments, which include hotels and campgrounds, are ordered to set their capacity at 50%

The Florida Keys are opening back up to visitors and tourists starting June 1st, Monroe County officials announced Sunday evening.

Officials say the traffic checkpoints on U.S. 1, which were set up on March 27th to temporarily ban non-residents, will be lifted, while lodging establishments will be allowed to reopen.

Those establishments, which include hotels and campgrounds, are ordered to set their capacity at 50%.

Monroe County originally reopened its economy under Florida’s phase one plan in early May.

Unlike neighboring Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties at the time, Florida Keys residents were able to visit restaurants that offered outdoor seating with six feet of space between tables.