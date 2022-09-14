Florida Sees Sharp Rise in Anti-Semitic Incidents: Anti-Defamation League

There has been a dramatic rise in anti-semitic incidents in Florida over the last few years, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The ADL just released a report examining "Hate in the Sunshine State."

"We can't fight this hate unless we fully understand the kind of threats we face," explained Ben Popp, an investigative researcher with the ADL's Center on Extremism.

The report looks at not only the increase in the number of extremist and antisemitic incident in Florida but also what's fueling the rise and how to address it.

In 2021, there was a 50 percent increase in antisemitic incidents in Florida over the pervious year, according to the ADL.

And we've seen examples of this all over the state, from Nazi rallies to antisemitic flyers to swastikas drawn on Jewish facilities.

"In Florida, we've seen a large overlapping white supremacist network develop, large in terms of the amount of incidents that can be attributed to this network," said Popp. "They are constantly collaborating among different groups to distribute white supremacist propaganda, as well as, hold in person rallies."

The ADL says these incidents have been driven, in part, by widespread disinformation and conspiracy theories that it says have "animated extremists and fueled antisemitism."

The ADL says this has resulted in "unrest and violence" like a spike in hate crimes and even the January 6 insurrection.

"Florida had the largest number of insurrectionists arrested so far compared to any other state," said Popp.

According to the ADL, there were 90 Floridians charged in relation to the January 6 insurrection – the most of any state.

"In South Florida, we see antisemitic incidents probably every week," said Jacob Solomon, the president and CEO of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation. "Most of it, thank God, is not violent, but as we know words lead to action."

Solomon said in recent years, for the first time they have hired and engaged a Community Security Director.

"[He] works with our local synagogue, schools, agencies and organizations to make sure to make sure that they’re prepared for antisemitic activity," said Solomon.

James Somohano, who spend 36 years in Law Enforcement, is that Community Security Director.

He explained the constant security focus from training to risk assessments.

"There have been changes, particularly over recent years, from this building all the way to every synagogue and temple and shul that we walk into and its a continued process

Solomon says its important for not just the Jewish community, but everyone, to pay attention to this ADL report.

"It's very easy to just write it off as another bunch of crazies," said Solomon. "It doesn't mean anything it's not going any where, but words lead to action. And we've seen what happens when hate goes unchecked."

The report also leaves recommendations to address this, like encouraging leaders and elected officials to condemn hatred when we see it and to prioritize anti-bias and Holocaust education in school.