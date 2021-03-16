Florida Vaccine Updates: Major Event Wants Vaccine Proof, Docs Aim to Stop Fertility Misinformation

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

One member of Congress from South Florida will host the second day of distribution on Tuesday while some doctors are aiming to correct misinformation on the vaccine when it comes to pregnancy.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

U.S. Rep. Holding Second Vaccination Event for Select Educators in South Florida

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson will host the event Tuesday in an effort to help in the distribution of the vaccine across South Florida.

The event will be for educators in Miami-Dade Public Schools' 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project. Tuesday's distribution will be at Borinquen Health Care Center (3601 Federal Highway).

Floridians 60 and Older Now Able to Receive Vaccine as State Expands Eligibility

A new group of residents age 60 and older across the state of Florida got a chance to get their first doses of the COVID vaccine starting Monday.

The state lowered the age of eligibility to 60, adding to the list of specific groups eligible to include:

- Long-term care facility residents and staff

- Healthcare workers

- School employees grades K-12 ages 18 and older

- Police and firefighters ages 50 and older

- Residents with health risks that bring proper state documentation

Two FEMA run sites remain open in North Miami Beach (Allen Park Community Center at 1770 Northeast 162nd Street) and Miami Springs (Miami Springs Community Center at 1401 Westward Drive) through Wednesday. Officials have not said if they will remain open or move to a new location.

South Beach Wine & Food Festival to Require Proof of Vaccination, Negative COVID Test

This May's 20th annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival will require attendees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, according to the official festival website.

The negative COVID-19 PCR test must be dated no more than 72 hours (three days) prior to the event. Guests who have been inoculated do not need to provide a negative COVID-19 test.

In addition to the new safety protocols, face masks will be required for all attendees and hand sanitizer stations will be set up throughout the venue. Staff will wear gloves, face shields, face masks and sanitize surfaces in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Local Doctors Address Misinformation Tied to COVID-19 Vaccine, Infertility

Some people are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine for a number of reasons. Among the concerns is infertility.

Dr. Armando Hernandez-Rey of Conceptions Florida and Dr. Jennifer Schell of Concierge Postpartum Care say the COVID-19 vaccines do not have a negative effect on fertility.

Dr. Jennifer Schell, an OBGYN, says she has also received dozens of questions on Instagram about the vaccine. This prompted her to upload posts addressing vaccine misinformation. Click here for more in a story from NBC 6 reporter Laura Rodriguez.