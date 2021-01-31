Florida Vaccine Updates: Miami-Dade Seniors Getting Booster Shots, Frustration Over Long Waits at Sites

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Seniors in one South Florida county will now begin to get their booster shots in an effort to continue the vaccination process while some are growing frustrated with the long waits that sometimes end with them not even getting the vaccine.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Miami-Dade Begins Scheduling Appointments for Vaccinated Seniors to Receive Second Shots

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava delivered an update on the county's vaccination program Saturday, noting that officials have begun scheduling appointments for seniors to get their booster shot.

"Everyone who received a vaccine from a Miami-Dade County site will be contacted to scheduled their second dose directly by email or text," the mayor said in a press release.

Those who can not be contacted by email will be reached by phone, the press release said. The CDC card that patients received at their initial appointment contains the date of when the second shot should be scheduled.

Cava added the county is currently following guidelines regarding masks being worn on public transportation and that the facial covering remain mandatory:

Miami-Dade #COVID guidelines already require masks in public including on public transit. Especially as Florida faces the threat of a new, more contagious variant, it’s more critical than ever that we follow public health precautions to protect our community. #MaskUpMiami https://t.co/QTvBBg78Cr — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) January 30, 2021

Florida Adds 15,019 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports 110 More Virus Deaths Saturday

Florida reported just over 15,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 100.

The 15,019 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,713,589 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's Department of Health.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state dropped to 6.62% in Saturday's department of health coronavirus report, after reaching 14.46% on Friday.

Woman Frustrated After Long Wait at Hard Rock Stadium Site Ends With No Vaccine

Carole Goldberg says she was sent back home after waiting three and a half hours in line at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday.

The 75-year-old got her first COVID vaccine shot on January 8th. She then got a card telling her to come back for her second shot on the 29th. She says she was told the card was her confirmation. But, she says when she finally got close enough to check in, she was told she didn’t have an appointment.

Goldberg is one of many who waited in long lines which wrapped around the stadium only to be sent away. On Friday, the state launched a new pre-registration system for seniors hoping to better organize and streamline the process.

