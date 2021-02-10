Florida Vaccine Updates: Walmart Getting Doses Across State, Side Effects After the Vaccine

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Residents across the state will be getting new locations this week where they can get the vaccine - while questions remain about what's next for those who have already gotten their doses and all the possible side effects.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

COVID-19 Vaccines Coming to Miami-Dade and Broward Walmart Stores This Week

COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at Florida Walmart stores and select Sam's Club stores starting this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Walmart and Sam's Club stores in Miami-Dade and Broward will be part of the program.

Click here for the list and locations of the stores that will offer the vaccine.

Miami-Dade Mayor Urges Gov. 'Urgently Increase' Vaccination Efforts

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wrote a letter Tuesday to Gov. Ron DeSantis, demanding that he "urgently increase" its vaccination efforts in the state's most populous county.

"Miami-Dade is home to nearly half a million seniors 65+ and the epicenter of the pandemic – but we are not receiving enough vaccines to vaccinate seniors at the same pace as other counties," she tweeted.

In the letter, she urges DeSantis increase the weekly allocation of vaccines to county sites and add additional lanes at staffing at large, state-run sites at Hard Rock Stadium and Marlins Park.

Florida Adds More Than 7,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports Over 230 More Deaths Tuesday

Florida reported more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 230.

The 7,023 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,790,743 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 9.18%.

Side Effects and Effectiveness: What's Next After the COVID-19 Vaccine?

Researchers, doctors and scientists believe the benefits of getting the COVID-19 vaccine far outweigh the risks.

How effective is the vaccine after the first and second dose? About one week after the first dose, experts say you have about 50% protection from the virus. Then about two weeks after the second dose, clinical trials show about 95% immunity.

How long will the immunity last once you are vaccinated? Experts say only time and further research will tell.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.