Florida's first Bachelor's degree in AI to be offered at Miami Dade College

The first bachelor’s degree program in artificial intelligence is coming to Florida, and it’s not at the University of Florida, or Florida State, or the University of Miami.

It’s coming to Miami Dade College.

MDC already offers an AA degree in AI, which enrolls 600 students.

“I love the potential that it has, actually, I think AI is not only related to tech, but many fields,” said Jazmin Evendorra, who is studying AI in the program and now plans on obtaining a bachelor’s degree in the subject as well.

The four-year program is attracting students of all ages, including Jose Fernandez-Calvo, who already has a law degree and a doctorate in education. I asked him why he’s going back to school.

“Because AI is affecting everything we do, I’m interested in higher education and AI is gonna be applicable to a whole lot of things in higher education,” Fernandez-Calvo said.

“As we continue to grow, Miami continues to be a tech hub, so it’s important to provide these degrees that align with the needs of the workforce,” said Manny Perez, the MDC Dean of Engineering and Design.

They’re not just teaching theory here at MDC, the program is all about applying artificial intelligence in the real world based on what industry leaders are saying they want to see in the graduates.

“They were telling us, Manny, we need somebody that can apply the AI,” Perez said. “We don’t need someone that can design a new system and program it, but we need somebody who has the knowledge and skills to apply it within whatever industry they’re working in.”

“My main focus is in the field of agriculture,” Evendorra said when I asked what she plans to do with her bachelor’s degree in AI. “To have more optimal systems of agriculture, reduce wastes, for example, reduce water waste as well, that’s a very big issue in the world and the potential is immense.”

Evendorra sees one thing in the technology, while her fellow student, Willie Orozco, sees another.

“We definitely need to educate, it is a very powerful tool and just, take a hammer, right? You can either build a house or hurt someone with a hammer, it’s the way that you use it, so I think there is a higher calling, I guess, teaching people how to use it in a responsible way,” Orozco said, explaining why he’s seeking the AI degree.

The program begins in the fall semester at two locations, North Campus and Wolfson Campus downtown. Registration is open now.