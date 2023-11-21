Tamarac

Gunman in custody after man killed in Tamarac shooting: BSO

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received a call about the shooting shortly before 2 p.m. near the 6000 block of Nob Hill Road.

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A gunman was taken into custody after a man was fatally shot in Tamarac Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Deputies and fire rescue crews responded and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The deputies quickly established a perimeter and took the shooter into custody, officials said.

Footage from the scene showed a large amount of deputies outside a business, along with multiple fire rescue trucks.

Officials haven't released the identities of either man or said what led to the shooting.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

