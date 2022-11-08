Here's What's Closed in South Florida Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

While Tropical Storm Nicole won't directly hit South Florida, officials are still preparing for the storm's potential impacts including wind, rain and storm surge.

Forecasters said Nicole will strengthen to a hurricane Wednesday and will stay a hurricane when it reaches the east coast of Florida.

Below is a list of what's closed or delayed due to Nicole. Check back for updates.

TRI-RAIL

Tri-Rail service will be suspended starting Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, transportation authorities said.

Service for Wednesday will end with train P630 as the last northbound (departing Miami Airport Station at 3:10 p.m. and arriving at Mangonia Park Station at 5:10 p.m.) and P637 as the last southbound (departing Mangonia Park Station at 4:25 p.m. and arriving at Miami Airport Station at 6:27 p.m.).

Tri-Rail will remain closed through Thursday and will anticipate reopening Friday.

Visit https://t.co/uYeBXz7AWp, call 1-800-TRI-RAIL (874-7245) or follow us here on Twitter for updates.

BROWARD AND MIAMI-DADE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday.

All Broward schools and district offices will be closed and all before and after-school activities have been canceled, including field trips and night classes. Aftercare will also not be available.

Miami-Dade officials said all schools, as well as region and district offices will be closed Wednesday.

Officials from both districts said reopening for Thursday will be announced ASAP.

BROWARD COLLEGE

Classes and business operations at Broward College are canceled Wednesday. Officials will monitor the storm and will announce whether normal operations will resume Thursday.

UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI

Classes at the University of Miami's Coral Gables and Marine campuses will remove to a remote format beginning Wednesday at midnight.

At UM's Medical Campus and UHealth, Miller School of Medicine preclinical Phase 1 classes will move to a remote format. Phase 2 and 3 medical students will remain on their regular clinical rotation schedules.

Several locations on the Coral Gables campus will be closed Wednesday. All campus events are canceled. Dining halls remain open and athletics will continue normal schedules.

MIAMI-DADE COURTS

Miami-Dade Courts and court facilities will be closed Wednesday.

Remote hearings for that day may still take place at the discretion of the presiding judge.

Jurors on standby for Wednesday are excused. Jurors for trials that are underway should await further info from their presiding judge.

OAKLAND PARK

Regular city operations will be suspended Wednesday, officials said. Parks programming and building inspections will be suspended, and city facilities and parks will be closed.

Regular solid waste collection service will continue as scheduled. Services such as garbage, recycling and bulk trash will be suspended if sustained winds reach 35 mph.

SANTA'S ENCHANTED FOREST OPENING (Postponed)

The opening night of Santa's Enchanted Forest will be postponed to Thursday.