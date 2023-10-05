Hialeah

Off-duty Hialeah Police officer struck, killed by DUI driver: Sources

Officer Anthony Caabeiro died from his injuries in the hospital

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Hialeah Police Department is mourning after one of their officers died in a crash Thursday.

Officer Anthony Caabeiro died from his injuries in the hospital after being involved in the crash earlier that day, the department said in a statement posted on Instagram.

"At this time, we ask that you keep Officer Caabeiro's family, friends, and his Hialeah Police brothers and sisters in your thoughts and prayers," the statement read.

A source told NBC6 Caabeiro, who was off-duty at the time, was hit by a DUI driver while riding a motorcycle. Authorities said Homestead Police were leading the investigation.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Check back with NBC6 for updates

This article tagged under:

Hialeah
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us