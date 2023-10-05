Off-duty Hialeah Police officer struck, killed by DUI driver: Sources

The Hialeah Police Department is mourning after one of their officers died in a crash Thursday.

Officer Anthony Caabeiro died from his injuries in the hospital after being involved in the crash earlier that day, the department said in a statement posted on Instagram.

"At this time, we ask that you keep Officer Caabeiro's family, friends, and his Hialeah Police brothers and sisters in your thoughts and prayers," the statement read.

A source told NBC6 Caabeiro, who was off-duty at the time, was hit by a DUI driver while riding a motorcycle. Authorities said Homestead Police were leading the investigation.

