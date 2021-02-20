ICYMI: 911 Calls Detail Sunrise FBI Shooting, Group Aims to Curb Gun Violence in Miami-Dade

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Miami's Jackson Health Expanding Vaccination to 55 and Older With Specific Conditions

Miami's Jackson Health System is expanding their COVID-19 vaccination program to people 55 and older with specific medical conditions, CEO Carlos Migoya announced Friday.

Migoya said the health system identified certain conditions that are associated with the most serious risks of COVID-19, and will begin offering vaccines to Florida residents who have the conditions.

Starting next week, people age 55 and older can obtain an appointment through Jackson’s online portal by visiting jacksonhealth.org.

911 calls are released in the Sunrise shooting that claimed the lives of FBI agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin.

‘Gunshots, Lots of Them': 911 Callers Describe Barrage of Bullets in Sunrise FBI Shooting

Newly released 911 calls from the tragic Sunrise shooting that left two FBI agents dead earlier this month describe the barrage of bullets residents heard that morning.

Residents started flooding the 911 center with word of shots fired at an apartment complex in Sunrise on the morning of February 3rd.

FBI officials said the gunfire erupted when their agents went to serve a warrant in a child pornography case. Special Agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin had already been hit by the rounds coming from inside the apartment when the calls came in.

Experts say the millions invested in the new technology in Broward are helping firefighters and officers to respond to emergencies faster, but critics worry not all cities in the county are taking advantage of it. NBC 6's Willard Shepard reports

New System Makes Emergency Response Faster in Broward

Broward County has invested millions in a new emergency response system experts say is helping firefighters and officers to respond to emergencies faster.

It’s one of many improvements made to the county’s emergency system after issues were revealed in the response to the shooting in Parkland three years ago.

New communications towers and new radios for every police officer and firefighter went online two months ago. There were also updates made to the 911 system. If you live in Sunrise, Lauderhill, North Lauderdale, Oakland Park, Tamarac, or Fort Lauderdale, the closest firefighters and paramedics will show up at your door even if they work for a different city.

A math teacher from Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart died from COVID-19. Her students had been supporting her as she fought the virus. NBC 6's Marissa Bagg reports

Students Support South Florida Teacher Who Died of COVID-19

Prayers for healing are now prayers for comfort for the family of a beloved math teacher at Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart in Coconut Grove.

Raquel Carvajal was out of the classroom for months battling COVID-19 in the hospital and passed away Tuesday.

Sophomore Catalina de la Peña is one of the students Carvajal tutored in the past. Carvajal often educated students long after the bell rang. De la Peña wanted to show how much Carvajal was cared for, so she started an online fundraiser to help pay for Carvajal’s growing medical bills. So far the community has raised more than $40,000.

The "Peacemakers" with the Circle of Brotherhood has a mission to spread the message of nonviolence. NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports

Grassroots Groups Working to Curb Gun Violence in Miami-Dade

Anthony Scott goes door-to-door in areas with recent gun violence and offers supplies like diapers, food and PPE to those in need.

Scott is one of about 10 full-time Peacemakers with the nonprofit Circle of Brotherhood. The program, which started two years ago in Miami-Dade County, aims to curb violence by going into neighborhoods right after a shooting to help.

The Peacemaker program started off in areas in North Miami-Dade, including Liberty City, Brownsville and Little River. In December, it launched into South Dade in Homestead, Goulds and Leisure City.

Tom Brady tossed the Vince Lombardi Trophy from his boat, over the water to Rob Gronkowski’s boat, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl 55 victory with a boat parade.

Daughter of Lombardi Trophy Craftsman Wants Tom Brady to Apologize for Throwing It

While many fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loved the moment during last week’s victory boat parade when quarterback Tom Brady threw the Lombardi Trophy, the signal caller is in hot water with one Florida resident.

Lorraine Grohs, the daughter of the man who crafted the original trophy handed out yearly to the winning team in the Super Bowl, is asking for an apology for the incident.

Days after helping to lead the Bucs to their second championship in franchise history, Brady went viral with the moment where he threw the trophy from the boat he was on to a teammate on another vessel. Grohs said she has lost sleep over the incident.