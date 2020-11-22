ICYMI: Florida's Travel Industry Hit Hard by Pandemic, How to Help Those Affected by Iota & Eta

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Covid-19 Hit the Travel Industry Hard. When Will It Recover?

The pandemic has hit U.S. air travel hard: according to recent data provided by the industry group Airlines for America, Florida has seen a 36% drop in air service from November 2019 to November 2020.

Lin Humphrey, assistant marketing professor at Florida International University, told NBC 6 that a recovery for the airline industry will take time.

“It’s going to take at least a couple of years minimum to return to 2019 numbers, particularly with international air travel because that’s been hit so incredibly hard,” he said.

Ways You Can Help Those Devastated by Iota, Eta

Hurricanes Iota and Eta have devastated the same stretch of the Caribbean in two weeks, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes and to deal with catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides.

Here are some ways you can help Central America, especially the people of Honduras and Nicaragua.

The hurricane was the second one to strike the country’s Caribbean coast in just two weeks.

Police Identify People Found Dead Inside Kendall Mansion

Police have identified the two people who were found dead inside a short-term rental mansion in Kendall earlier this week.

The victims are Tyrone Coleman, 23, and Jessica Moye, 26, Miami-Dade police said Thursday.

A cleaning crew discovered their bodies Tuesday inside the home in the 9300 block of Southwest 136 Street. Police haven't revealed how they died.

Miami to Give $8.5M in Business Grants, Gift Cards to Residents for Covid Relief

The City of Miami will be distributing some $8.5 million in business grants and gift cards to residents as part of a new coronavirus relief program.

Mayor Francis Suarez announced the program at a news conference Wednesday, saying the money will come from CARES Act funding that went to Miami-Dade County.

Suarez said about $3.5 million will go to residents impacted by COVID-19 in the form of gift cards for up to $250. The gift cards are unavailable for now, as officials said they are still awaiting confirmation from the Human Services Department.

The pandemic continues to have an economic impact on small businesses and restaurants, but some much needed relief may be on the way. NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports.

Sex Shop Closed After Raising Controversy on Major Fort Lauderdale Roadway

An adult toy store on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale opened Monday, but by Thursday afternoon it was closed after being shut down by the city.

The citation against Oceanview Adult Toys and More accuses it of “making false affidavits or statements to procure (a) business tax receipt.” City officials say the corner near Las Olas and A-1-A is not zoned for such a store.

Tattoos parlors and bars are permitted. But a store selling lingerie, short shorts and sex toys is not allowed. Windows coverings prevented the public from looking in. Had they though, some may have been taken aback at the sight of a wall covered with female sexual aids.

A business battle appears to be over just four days after a new sex store set up shop on Las Olas Boulevard. NBC 6's Steve Litz reports