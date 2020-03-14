ICYMI: Publix Changing Hours, Fla. Theme Parks Closing For Now

Here are some of the stories you may have missed from NBC 6:

Universal Orlando, Disney World & More Temporarily Closed Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Several theme parks, attractions and resorts in Florida will close temporarily amid coronavirus concerns, including Universal Orlando Resort, Disney World and SeaWorld. All of the closures were made out of an abundance of caution amid concerns of the spread of coronavirus.

Publix Changing Hours in Wake of Coronavirus Shopping Frenzy

Grocery chain Publix has announced it will be adjusting its supermarket hours amid concerns of the coronavirus. Beginning Saturday and until further notice, Publix stores and pharmacies companywide will close at 8 p.m. Publix says the adjustment will give stores time to restock shelves and conduct additional sanitation measures.

Want to Avoid In-Store Shopping? Here Are Some Options

Concern over exposure to the virus isn’t limited to people considered high-risk. It’s something that is on the minds of many, which is why some major retailers are already preparing for an increase in demand for certain services. Here’s a look at some of the services retailers are making available to consumers who want to avoid shopping in-store.

Ex-Gov. Candidate Andrew Gillum in Miami Beach Hotel Room Where Drugs Found, Police Say

Andrew Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee and Democratic candidate for Governor of Florida in 2018, was named in a report detailing an alleged overdose incident inside a Miami Beach hotel room where bags of what was suspected to be crystal meth were found. In a statement, Gillum said he was in town for a wedding celebration and admitted to having too much to drink. “While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement,” Gillum said.

Artist Who Ate $120K Banana at Art Basel Has Appetite for Life

Artist David Datuna went viral as the man who ate the $120,000 banana duct-taped to the wall at Art Basel Miami. Before the world knew him as the "Hungry Artist," he was best known for his mixed-media sculpture series called "Viewpoint of Millions." Datuna is currently being treated at New York City’s Mount Sinai for stage 4 lung cancer.

