‘I'm devastated': Family and police hope video can help solve Miramar double murder

Family members and Miramar Police are hoping newly released surveillance video will help solve a double homicide from last year.

Dumas Cherizol-Amilcar, 27, and Brent Hart were killed in a drive-by shooting at a strip mall along Southwest 69th Avenue and County Line Road just east of the Florida's Turnpike back on St. Patrick’s Day of 2022.

The surveillance video showed the suspect car, believed to be a black sedan, headed south on 69th Avenue as it fired dozens of shots toward the mall, which houses a restaurant, a church and a daycare.

The footage also shows smoke and debris from the gunshots hitting pavement and cars.

Brent Hart and Dumas Cherizol-Amilcar were killed in a drive-by shooting, on March 17, 2022, outside of Poohchello’s Restaurant (4040 SW 69th Ave). Today, #MiramarPD held a news conference with the Hart and Amilcar families, who spoke about losing Brent and Dumas. We urge anyone… pic.twitter.com/QVnsQZohr5 — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) August 22, 2023

Another portion of the footage released by police shows Hart entering the restaurant to seek help after he was shot in the chest.

Hart and Cherizol-Amilcar later died at Memorial Regional Hospital.

Hart’s mother cried Tuesday as she pleaded for information from the community about who is responsible.

"I'm devastated. Somebody shot my son and killed him in cold blood, along with his best friend. I need somebody to come forward and like really say what happened, somebody knows what happened," Erica Wilson-Price said through tears. “I just want to know what happened, who did this and why? I don’t understand."

Police said it appears the shots were fired indiscriminately, but it remains under investigation whether the two men were targeted. They were simply waiting for food they had ordered at the restaurant when they were killed.

Both men were fathers. Hart’s daughter was just one when he died.

If you have any information you can remain anonymous by calling Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.