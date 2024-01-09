Kodak Black allegedly possessed oxycodone, not cocaine, during Plantation traffic stop

Rapper Kodak Black stuffed oxycodone in his mouth, not cocaine, before he was arrested for drug possession and other charges last month in South Florida, prosecutors said.

According to information filed Monday by the Broward State Attorney's Office, Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, faces charges of possession of oxycodone and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in connection with the Dec. 7 incident in Plantation.

The arrest happened after an officer spotted a black Bentley SUV parked in the roadway in the 600 block of Northwest 47th Terrace, an arrest report said. Black was found asleep in the driver's seat, and officers smelled alcohol and cannabis and found cannabis wrapping paper and suspected cannabis residue in the vehicle.

Broward Sheriff's Office Kodak Black in a Broward Sheriff's Office photo from Dec. 7, 2023.

Officers noticed Black's mouth was "full of white powder" and also saw "white rock like substances on the ground," which the rapper said were Percocet, authorities said.

The substance initially tested positive for cocaine, but prosecutors said Monday that it was oxycodone.

After being released from a Broward jail, Black was taken into federal custody for probation violation.

The most recent arrest is the latest for the 26-year-old rapper who's found himself behind bars in South Florida multiple times in recent years.

Black had previously been arrested on a trespassing charge on New Year's Day in 2022 in Pompano Beach.