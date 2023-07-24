Law enforcement, local leaders ‘heartbroken' and ‘in shock' over Ramirez shooting

There was shock and an outpouring of support throughout the law enforcement community in South Florida and the rest of the state following news that Miami-Dade's top cop shot himself in an apparent suicide attempt.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez remained hospitalized Monday, a day after authorities said he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound near Tampa.

Ramirez, 52, was said to be in critical but stable condition at a Tampa-area hospital.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava flew to Tampa to be with Ramirez and his family, and wished the best for him.

"Following a critical injury in Tampa yesterday, Chief Ramirez is hospitalized and in critical but stable condition," Levine Cava said in a statement. "All that matters right now is Chief Ramirez’s wellbeing, and I join his family, his loved ones, and all his Miami-Dade Police Department and Miami-Dade County family in praying for his swift recovery."

NBC 6 Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez and Mayor Daniella Levine Cava speak at a news conference on May 31, 2021.

Ramirez has been with the department for nearly three decades. He joined the department in 1995 and worked his way through the ranks, succeeding former director Juan Perez in 2020.

"I ask for everyone’s prayers during this difficult time. I am heartbroken as many others. You can imagine we are all in shock," Perez said in a statement Monday.

Steadman Stahl, the leader of the union that represents Miami-Dade Police, said the entire department is stunned, and hoping for a full recovery.

"It’s new to us, someone that is this high ranking to be hospitalized like this. So it’s a numbing feeling but I think think, hopefully we are hearing he is in stable condition and that’s a positive thing," Stahl said Monday. "So as more information comes out we will keep our thoughts and our prayers with him and we will come together to support him in whatever they need."

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle called the incident "deeply saddening."

"We all know that we need many, many more individuals with the strength, courage and commitment he has exemplified throughout his career. I have spoken with his immediate family members, Mayor Levine Cava and many of the MDPD’s command staff to offer my support to him, his family and the department. While the latest report is that he is in stable condition, let us all continue to pray for him

during this time of healing," Fernandez Rundle said in a statement.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass, whose agency is conducting a joint investigation of the incident with the Florida Highway Patrol, spoke about Ramirez during a brief news conference Monday.

"Law enforcement is a demanding and stressful career and occupation. Director Ramirez has dedicated nearly 30 years of his life to public service in keeping the citizens of Miami-Dade safe," Glass said. "Today is a tragic day in Florida, and the law enforcement community stands with Director Ramirez and his family during this difficult time as we pray for his full recovery."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Highway Patrol hold a news conference to discuss the details of the incident involving Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez.

Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who knows Ramirez, also sent his well wishes out Monday.

"You couldn't ask for a more respectful person, somebody that cares about others, and wants to do a good job," Scott said. "My heart goes out to Freddy and his family. I hope he has a full recovery. You know law enforcement's a tough job and so you hate for things like that to happen. He's just a wonderful public servant."

Outside MDPD headquarters Monday, staffers, community members, a rabbi and a chaplain held a prayer circle for Ramirez. Several officers from other departments attended and said they're praying for Ramirez.

The Miramar Police Department also issued a statement Monday, sending their thoughts and prayers to Ramirez.

"The Miramar Police Department extends urgent prayers and support to Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez, his family and the Miami-Dade Police Department during this challenging time," the statement said. "We come together sending positive energy and strength his way. May Director Ramirez find the courage and resilience to overcome this obstacle, and may his recovery be swift and complete."

"Our hearts are with Director Ramirez and his family," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "Officer wellness is a pillar of our agency and a concern for all in the profession."

"The Sheriff's Office stands united with a profound sense of compassion and concern for our colleague who has experienced such a traumatic event," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Mental health knows no boundaries and I hope that Director Ramirez and anyone in crisis receives the help they deserve."