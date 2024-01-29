Loaded firearms, illegal narcotics found inside car at Deerfield Beach High School: BSO

Deerfield Beach High School is on lockdown after loaded firearms, loaded magazines and illegal narcotics were found in a car Monday in the parking lot on campus, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies made the discovery after 2 p.m.

Deputies found two firearms and several loaded magazines along with the drugs, BSO said.

Two students have been detained, BSO said. There are no known threats to the school.

This news comes just days after a Stranahan High School student was arrested after he brought a loaded gun to campus.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.