Looking For A Job? Companies Hiring for More Than 4,500 Positions in South Florida Thursday

Jobseekers in South Florida will be able to explore more than 4,500 career opportunities at a job fair this Thursday in Sunrise.

Positions in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be available, and some employers will be hiring on the spot, according to a news release.

The job fair will be held at the BB&T Center located at One Panther Parkway in Sunrise from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Interested participants can pre-register here.

More than 75 companies, including the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, American Express, City Furniture, VERIZON, BrightStar Credit Union, Jiffy Lube, and Xtreme Action Park will be hiring for a variety of positions.

The City of Sunrise, Broward Sheriff's Office and the Miami Dolphins will also be hiring employees at the massive event.

Several businesses will be offering competitive benefits packages. For more information, click here.

Attendees are advised to dress professionally and to prepare a personalized pitch for a successful job fair experience.

Parking and admission is free.

For more information, click here.